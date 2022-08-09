The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock falls a further 4.7% in past week

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 50% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down39% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since Neogen has shed US$115m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Neogen reported an EPS drop of 22% for the last year. The share price decline of 50% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NEOG Earnings Per Share Growth August 9th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 12% in the twelve months, Neogen shareholders did even worse, losing 50%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Neogen is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Neogen is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

