The one-year returns have been for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) share price is up 18% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 20% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Keros Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Keros Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Keros Therapeutics' revenue grew by 19,900%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 18% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Keros Therapeutics. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGM:KROS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 8th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Keros Therapeutics boasts a total shareholder return of 18% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 23% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Keros Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

