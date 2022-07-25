The one-year returns have been favorable for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

It hasn't been the best quarter for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 70%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Patterson-UTI Energy investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

Because Patterson-UTI Energy made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Patterson-UTI Energy's revenue grew by 77%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. The solid 70% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Patterson-UTI Energy. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PTEN Earnings and Revenue Growth July 25th 2022

Patterson-UTI Energy is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Patterson-UTI Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 72% over the last year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Patterson-UTI Energy , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.