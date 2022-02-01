The one-year returns for LyondellBasell Industries' (NYSE:LYB) shareholders have been , yet its earnings growth was even better

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) share price is up 12% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.8% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Looking back further, the share price is 10% higher than it was three years ago.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

LyondellBasell Industries was able to grow EPS by 387% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 12% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on LyondellBasell Industries, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 5.58.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:LYB Earnings Per Share Growth February 1st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on LyondellBasell Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, LyondellBasell Industries' TSR for the last 1 year was 16%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LyondellBasell Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LyondellBasell Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LyondellBasell Industries (including 1 which is concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

