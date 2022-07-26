The one-year loss for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) share price slid 20% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 15%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 11% in three years. The share price has dropped 25% in three months.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately CNO Financial Group reported an EPS drop of 3.6% for the last year. The share price decline of 20% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 5.24 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CNO Earnings Per Share Growth July 26th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of CNO Financial Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CNO Financial Group shareholders are down 18% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - CNO Financial Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

CNO Financial Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

