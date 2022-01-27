The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toWeWork's (NYSE:WE) shareholders losses of 25% over that period

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) share price slid 25% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 7.1%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on WeWork because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 26% in about a quarter.

After losing 17% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

WeWork isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year WeWork saw its revenue fall by 31%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 25% in that time. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:WE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 27th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

While WeWork shareholders are down 25% for the year, the market itself is up 7.1%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 26% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WeWork better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for WeWork (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

