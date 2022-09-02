The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toSnap One Holdings' (NASDAQ:SNPO) shareholders losses of 50% over that period

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 50% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Snap One Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 10% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Snap One Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Snap One Holdings increased its revenue by 19%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 50% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:SNPO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

A Different Perspective

Snap One Holdings shareholders are down 50% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 10%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Snap One Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

