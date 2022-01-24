The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toREGENXBIO's (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders losses of 42% over that period

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 42%. That's well below the market return of 5.6%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 42% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for REGENXBIO isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

REGENXBIO isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year REGENXBIO saw its revenue fall by 36%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 42% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:RGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

A Different Perspective

REGENXBIO shareholders are down 42% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for REGENXBIO you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

