The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toGuidewire Software's (NYSE:GWRE) shareholders losses of 44% over that period

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) share price is down 44% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 18%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 34% lower than three years ago). Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Guidewire Software isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Guidewire Software didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Guidewire Software grew its revenue by 5.3% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 44% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:GWRE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 6th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Guidewire Software will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Guidewire Software shareholders are down 44% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 18%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Guidewire Software that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

