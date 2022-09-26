The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toForge Global Holdings' (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders losses of 81% over that period

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 81% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Forge Global Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 83%. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Forge Global Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Forge Global Holdings saw its revenue fall by 1.8%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 81% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:FRGE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial.

A Different Perspective

Forge Global Holdings shareholders are down 81% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 83% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Forge Global Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

