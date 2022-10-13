The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toEVgo's (NASDAQ:EVGO) shareholders losses of 12% over that period

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. The EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) share price is down 12% in the last year. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 44%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on EVgo because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 24%. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 17% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

With the stock having lost 15% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

EVgo wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

EVgo grew its revenue by 80% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given that the broader market is down the 12% drop last year isn't too bad. The relative resilience of the share price might reflect the strong revenue growth. For us, this sort of situation smells of opportunity - the share price is down but the revenue is up. Either way, we'd say the mismatch between the revenue growth and the share price justifies a closer look.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

EVgo is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for EVgo in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 44% over the year, the fact that EVgo shareholders were down 12% isn't so bad. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 0.1% in that time. Momentum traders would generally avoid a stock if the share price is in a downtrend. We prefer keep an eye on the trends in business metrics like revenue or EPS. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EVgo better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for EVgo you should know about.

