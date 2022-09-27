The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toEargo's (NASDAQ:EAR) shareholders losses of 82% over that period

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 33% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Since Eargo has shed US$7.9m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Eargo isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Eargo saw its revenue fall by 96%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. If you need more proof of that, check the share price. (Hint: it tanked 82%). Our mindset doesn't have a lot of time for stocks like this. While some losers redeem themselves, most remain losers and we prefer winners anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGS:EAR Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Eargo shareholders are down 82% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 33% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Eargo has 5 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

