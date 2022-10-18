The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toAngi's (NASDAQ:ANGI) shareholders losses of 83% over that period

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. It must have been painful to be a Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 83% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 68% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 59% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

After losing 28% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Angi isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Angi increased its revenue by 17%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 83% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Angi is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Angi in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 25% in the twelve months, Angi shareholders did even worse, losing 83%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

We will like Angi better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

