The one-year earnings decline has likely contributed toAerCap Holdings' (NYSE:AER) shareholders losses of 12% over that period

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. Over the year the AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) share price fell 12%. However, that's better than the market's overall decline of 12%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 8.5% in the last three years. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 8.8%. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 4.3% in the same period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year AerCap Holdings saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:AER Earnings Per Share Growth August 23rd 2022

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

The total return of 12% received by AerCap Holdings shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -12%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 1.2% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that AerCap Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.