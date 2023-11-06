The One Trading Technique All Investors Should Embrace

Trading and investing are two different things. That may sound obvious given that they are different words, but it is important that investors, who are bombarded with trading advice, understand it.

Trading is about moving in and out of individual securities quickly. Both long and short positions can be initiated by traders, who typically close them within days at most, usually on the same day. They embrace risk, knowing that without it, there is not enough return to make trading worthwhile. Their aim is to make a living, or at least beat the market’s average return over time. Investors, on the other hand, look to benefit from the stock market’s long-term tendency to move higher. They buy things that usually move with the market and are focused on reducing risk as much as possible. When they do buy individual stocks, they look for well-run, steady companies, not the next big thing. For them, matching the overall performance of the market, not turning a quick profit, should be the goal.

Most investors have been told many times that trading in their retirement or other investment accounts is a bad thing and, in the sense of attempting to time the stock market completely, the evidence tells you that this is very much true. The best thing to do if you have a time horizon for your investments measured in decades is to own an index fund or a balanced portfolio, and stick with it through thick and thin. But that doesn’t mean that investors should ignore trading altogether, or at least some aspects of it.

There are, for example, a lot of people who like to dedicate at least a small percentage of their account to somewhat riskier individual stocks. They are looking for the next Tesla (TSLA) or Nvidia (NVDA), things that can offer the kind of triple or even quadruple digit gains that change the very nature of your investments. That kind of investing involves playing the numbers game: Many people tell themselves that if they buy enough different stocks in small, moonshot-type companies, there is a good chance that one of them will hit, and that the big returns will more than pay for what they lose on those that miss.

During my time as a financial advisor, I saw that many times. Because of my dealing room background, I attracted a certain type of customer, the ones who wanted to trade in their accounts rather than just invest. That mentality was evident in the fact that those accounts had often badly underperformed the market for years, littered with penny stocks that had been bought for tens of dollars, and with the remnants of bankrupt companies. They may have hit with one or two things, but so many total losses meant that just tracking the market would have shown better overall returns over the years.

They were usually surprised when I, the guy with the trading background, told them that they needed to take most of what was left of their money and split it between a couple of stock index funds and a general bond fund, leaving only around 10% for the kind of “investing” they had been doing to that point, with one key modification.

That modification is a simple one.

“Buy and hold” is great for long term investing in index funds and the like, but it is a terrible way to trade. No trader, or at least no trader than survives more than a year or two, holds a position until it is worthless. They identify a level at which the market is telling them that their initial reason for buying or selling was mistaken. When whatever they are trading gets to that level, they cut their losses and move on. That is called setting a stop loss, and it is the one trading technique that every investor who buys an individual stock should utilize.

Again, I am not saying that you should sell all your stock and go to cash every time the market drops. To be as clear as I can: The 90% of your money that is invested should stay invested. You can make tactical changes within that, maybe favoring one sector over another based on economic conditions or moving towards income-producing investments as you approach retirement, but do not attempt to trade it in any meaningful way. If you elect to use a percentage of your money to buy individual stocks to try and “juice” your returns, though, then you should do so with the kind of discipline a trader needs to survive.

That means setting stop loss levels at which you rethink your investment. If a stock loses ten or fifteen percent after you bought it, then clearly your reason for buying it didn’t pan out, or the timing of your purchase was off. Either way, taking some time to reevaluate the trade is a better idea than shutting your eyes, sticking your fingers in your ears, and trying to ignore the loss. When you do so, as long as you do so honestly and with an open mind, it is surprising how many times you will realize that cutting your losses is a good idea.

Besides, if the long-term argument for something remains compelling, you can easily return to it when momentum is on your side and the stock exhibits the kind of growth you thought it was going to show. If you do this, there is no guarantee that you will find more winners, but it does mean that your account won’t become a graveyard for broken dreams.

