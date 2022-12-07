The One Thing Driving the Stock Market Right Now

We often like to say there are two or three things worrying the stock market at any given time, but right now those things seem to be, in order:

Inflation Inflation Inflation

Everything else seems to be a distraction.

If you recall back to the summer, the stock market set lows with the Russell 3000 posting a 24% loss for the year in June once it became clear the inflation picture was worsening. Then, from the start of July until the middle of August, the Russell 3000 rallied nearly 15% on the back of a better-than-expected inflation report showing that inflation was cooling.

That inflation report proved to be fool’s gold, however, as the nextcouple of inflation readings showed that inflationary pressures were not easing and the market revisited those 24% lows. The bottom line is the data that appears to be causing the most movement in the market is the inflation data.

So far this quarter, the inflation reports have trended positive again and the market is rallying by double digits as a result. In fact, we are in a strange cycle where good news can be bad news as highlighted by the November jobs report showing a robust and resilient labor market, which was met by a drop in the stock market. The concern was that wage pressures would exasperate inflationary pressures, keeping inflation high and prompting the Fed to continue raising interest rates.

Where inflation goes from here is a mystery that will only be discovered in time. Is the inflation picture actually improving or are we due for another summer head fake?

But there is evidence this time, inflation is improving. Wharton School of Business professor Jeremy Siegel has been making the point that forward-looking inflation indicators show inflation abating and has been calling for the Fed to slow or stop their pace of rate hikes. He points out that the most recent jobs report was “nowhere near as hot…as that first headline print” and even makes the prediction that rate cuts could happen far sooner than anyone is anticipating.

It is true that the yield curve, the difference between long-term and short-term interest rates, has been pushed to the point of inversion. In normal times, investors require more return for longer-term bonds reflecting greater risk of having their money invested over a longer time frame. But sometimes, like today, the relationship shifts, signaling the bond market’s view that longer-term rates will be lower than today’s rates. Some investors are pointing to the inverted yield curve as a sign the economy is headed for a recession, and they have good reason to interpret the yield curve inversion that way. Since 1950, an inverted yield curve has predicted every US recession with just one false signal.

But there is a different possible interpretation. The inflation we are seeing today could be caused by pandemic-related distortions that are in the process of sorting themselves out and the Fed may be able to rein in inflation without causing too much disruption to the labor market. The bond market is pricing in future interest rate cuts – the question is are the cuts going to be because the economy entered a recession or because the Fed successfully fought inflation?

