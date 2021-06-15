InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here is a headline you probably didn’t read at any point in the last 24 hours:

Source: Shutterstock

The Nasdaq closes at its best level ever.

It’s 100% true and sure seems newsworthy to me … but it got surprisingly little coverage by the mainstream media.

On today’s new episode of MoneyLine, I tell you the truth about the market. About how the Nasdaq closed at a new high on Monday. And about how the S&P 500 also closed at its third consecutive all-time high. It is time to start ignoring the media and focusing on the facts.

Stocks are on the move, and we’ll take a look at some of the sectors leading the breakout. After getting hit during the last pullback, growth stocks are starting to gain ground again — from innovation to biotech and everywhere in between.

A major index breaking out to new highs is an important feat. And the same can be said for individual stocks. I ran a scan to find every Nasdaq stock that hit a new high on Monday, and 10 in particular caught my eye.

Not only do I share those 10 names with you in the podcast, I also provide a deep analysis on each. Trust me, you do not want to miss my thoughts.

Finally, we’ll touch on Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). The world’s largest cryptocurrency is being driven by a few headlines and is back to trading around $40,000. But the short-term news and changing opinions don’t matter. I’ll explain why and highlight what will actually drive cryptos higher over the long term.

It’s another must-watch episode of MoneyLine. Click here to watch it now.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

The post The One Place to NOT Get Your Financial Information appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.