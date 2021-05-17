The One Number That Can Make or Break Your Results

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“The King of the Quants.”

That’s the title Forbes bestowed on me.

They were highlighting the fact that, even though many of these “quant” firms have been popping up over the last few years …

I’m one of the few managers that’s been able to use these strategies to achieve long-term success.

So, the first question you may be asking yourself is … what exactly is a “quant.”

Simply put, a quant is an individual who uses a computer to scan the market looking for anomalies …

Hidden profit opportunities that can be exploited for market beating returns.

It’s basically a mathematical approach to the market … and when you get down to the heart of the matter … the firm with the best formula wins.

And that’s where I have the advantage.

Because I’ve been developing my formula for 40 years …

I’ve spent millions of dollars, countless man hours and trillions of gigabytes of computing power perfecting my systems.

My system constantly analyzes millions of data points on nearly 5,000 stocks.

This system has proven to be one of the best tools ever created at finding stocks that are ready to double, triple or even soar 10x higher!

Imagine how your life would be different with just a few critical calls in the market.

Imagine your life if you had bought:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) for 39 cents per share.

(NASDAQ: ) for 39 cents per share. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for $1.38 per share

(NASDAQ: ) for $1.38 per share Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50 cents per share.

I recommended those stocks at those prices … and my subscribers collected massive gains.

And I live a comfortable life because of those calls and many others with similar huge gains.

I want others to live just as comfortably, but I know it’s getting harder now. The reality is the shift in favor of the rich versus the poor is only speeding up, not slowing down.

My InvestorPlace colleagues and I call this phenomenon — the huge and rapidly growing divide caused by technological disruptions — the Technochasm.

Soon, the Technochasm will be so large that those on the wrong side won’t be able to make the jump … and they’ll be stuck on the wrong side for the rest of their lives.

I don’t want this to happen to you, so next Wednesday, May 19, at 4 p.m. ET, I’m going to explain how you can use my system to end up on the right side of the Technochasm during my Accelerated Wealth Summit. If you haven’t already, you can reserve your spot now by clicking here.

I hope to see you there.

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

