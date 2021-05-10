The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Has Soared 525%, Delighting Many Shareholders

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) share price rocketed moonwards 525% in just one year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 134% gain in the last three months. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 336% in the last three years.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

ONE Group Hospitality isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ONE Group Hospitality grew its revenue by 17% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. But the market is even more excited about it, with the price apparently bound for the moon, up 525% in one of earth's orbits. We're always cautious when the share price is up so much, but there's certainly enough revenue growth to justify taking a closer look at ONE Group Hospitality.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:STKS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling ONE Group Hospitality stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ONE Group Hospitality shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 525% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 32% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality you should know about.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.