The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) insiders made a handsome profit after selling stock presently valued at US$7.71 apiece for US$16.08

Despite the fact that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) stock rose 11% last week, insiders who sold US$461k worth of stock in the previous 12 months are likely to be better off. Selling at an average price of US$16.08, which is higher than the current price, may have been the wisest decision for these insiders as their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

ONE Group Hospitality Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Emanuel P. Hilario, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$422k worth of shares at a price of US$16.25 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$7.71. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in ONE Group Hospitality than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$16.08. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$7.71. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:STKS Insider Trading Volume September 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of ONE Group Hospitality

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ONE Group Hospitality insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ONE Group Hospitality Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by ONE Group Hospitality insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ONE Group Hospitality (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

