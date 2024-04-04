The Onchain Revolution: A Call to Property Ownership for Disillusioned Youth

By Andrew Zapo, Chief Operating Officer of PropyKeys

For young people across the globe the allure of property ownership can feel like a distant mirage under today’s global economic constraints. Interest rates are high, wages are stagnant, and property costs are through the roof. But what if I told you that the keys to that elusive kingdom are within reach, shimmering brightly in the digital horizons of tomorrow?

A few short years ago I became a parent, and my life and way of thinking changed permanently. It’s a cliche for a reason, but you start thinking about the future like never before. I find myself spending most of my time thinking about or trying to build the life my two-year-old daughter will inherit. I think about the world she will grow up in, and what can be done to make it better.

The World as it Could Be

I picture a morning in her futuristic home: she wakes up to the gentle hum of an automated home, as her AI maid efficiently tends to household chores. With a simple thought, she activates the holographic news display, catching up on the latest headlines without ever reaching for a phone. I know it sounds futuristic, but that's because the future is here.

As she enjoys breakfast prepared by her smart kitchen, she seamlessly navigates her digital portfolio management platform. Here, not only can she monitor her investments and savings, but her real estate ownership is also prominently displayed and easily manageable. With a few taps, she adjusts her property portfolio. Later in the day, she ventures out into her community, where new towns and neighborhoods have sprung up based on shared interests and incentives. Thanks to the ease of property ownership facilitated on top of the blockchain, she's free to explore and relocate with unprecedented flexibility.

Whether she's pursuing new opportunities or simply seeking a change of scenery, the barriers to movement are virtually nonexistent.

A New Take on Ownership

First and foremost, her world will be one where ownership is synonymous with empowerment. With all titles securely ensconced on the blockchain, she'll possess the digital keys to her kingdom, housed within an unhackable, encrypted self-custodial digital wallet. In mere seconds, she can unlock a dashboard showcasing her dominion - properties, investments, values, and costs - all meticulously managed and accessible at her fingertips. The opacity of ownership will give way to the transparency of a showroom, empowering her to navigate her assets with confidence and clarity.

The necessary future I see, particularly in relation to ownership and private property, is one where ownership is redefined so the possibilities are as boundless as the digital realm itself.

Yet the allure of this future transcends mere convenience; it reshapes the very dynamics of ownership, community, and mobility. With the barriers of property management obliterated by AI, the nomadic spirit within the youth of the future will be once more set free to find solace in the ease of relocating, unencumbered by the logistical labyrinth of conventional ownership.

Moreover, her relationship with property will transcend the binary confines of renting or owning. In this digital new world, renters will seamlessly morph into co-owners, investing in the very spaces they inhabit. The deed, once a static testament to ownership, will evolve into a dynamic repository of property qualities and costs, akin to the transparency of purchasing a finely engineered automobile.

Joint ownership, once fraught with legal labyrinthine, will become a beacon of reliability and collaboration. Her home, once merely a sanctuary, will emerge as a multifaceted source of income, a testament to the fluidity of wealth creation in the digital age.

Revitalizing Financial Independence and Empowerment

Financial empowerment will become the birthright of the citizens of the future, as they leverage their homes as collateral for small loans, effortlessly navigating the ebbs and flows of economic tides. With a keystroke, people will be able to partake in the global real estate market, riding the waves of prosperity in burgeoning nations with the agility of a seasoned investor.

But amidst this whirlwind of innovation, the heart of this narrative beats with a singular message: why should we care about putting our titles onchain today?

The answer lies not merely in the promise of convenience or financial empowerment, but in the legacy we bequeath to future generations. It's a legacy where ownership transcends borders and barriers, where property becomes a gateway to prosperity rather than a shackle of stagnation.

So, let us seize the reins of progress today, imbuing the digital corridors of tomorrow with the promise of empowerment and opportunity. In doing so, we pave the way for a future where the dreams of our children are limited only by the scope of their imagination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.