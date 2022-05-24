The OLED Market Is Set to Grow. How Can Investors Take Advantage of Its Bright Outlook?

We live in a world dominated by screens: smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches and even our vehicles' infotainment systems. While there has been some progress on the development of voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant, the amount of information contained and conveyed in a display is often worth the proverbial 1,000 words.

Over the last few decades, we’ve seen several changes in the types of displays used in devices, which tend to drive replacement cycles. No clearer example of that phenomenon is had than with the mobile phone and then the smartphone markets. Monochrome liquid crystal displays (LCD) replaced by color screens gave way to higher resolution displays and increasingly larger screens, not to mention the evolution from back- to side-lighting solutions. We’ll see that unfold further and it’s all made possible by organic light emitting diode displays, better known as OLEDs.

The global display market size was valued at $148.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $177.1 billion by 2026, roughly a 3.6% compound annual growth rate. Driving that forecast is the surging adoption of OLED displays in various applications due to their characteristics of high-power efficiency, crisp color reproduction, thin form factor and flexible, even roll-able structure.

One of the larger markets for OLED displays has been the smartphone industry, and data published by Counterpoint Research shows that 44% of that market is using that display technology this year vs. 32% in 2020. The catalyst for those share gains is the rise of 5G smartphones, which chew through battery life quicker than their 4G LTE cousins, as well as larger format screen sizes and a growing number of foldable models.

Arguably, the most well-known foldable smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is rapidly approaching its fourth generation. In full rectangle position, the Fold has a 7.6” display vs. the 6.68" screen associated with Apple (AAPL) 's iPhone 13 Pro Max model and 6.1" with the iPhone 13 Pro model. What’s also different about the Galaxy Fold model as well as other foldables is they tend to include a second display on the outside of the phone. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared recently that Apple is pressing on with its plans to develop a foldable iPhone. While there has been much speculation and rumor mongering that Apple would bring such an iPhone model to market, this is the first-time specific component information has leaked.

As we've seen time and time again, the smartphone industry is rife with, let’s say, standing on the shoulders of giants, types of activity. We’ve seen that with arrival of Apple’s full-screen, touch screen model that would soon be copied elsewhere with the same happening for fingerprint recognition and eventually face recognition as well. The same is now happening with foldable smartphones. Vivo recently launched its first foldable smartphone in April and there is speculation Alphabet (GOOGL) will do the same in the second half of 2022.

But there are other foldable developments happening -- HP (HPE) is reportedly working on a 17" laptop that folds to 11" and Samsung is also working to commercialize a foldable laptop after showing the Flex Note concept laptop at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. And there are other organic light-emitting diode applications as well, including tablets and TVs, all of which have larger format displays than smartphones, regular or foldable. Longer-term applications include automotive lighting and general display lighting although those are likely a few years off but between now and 2026, Research and Markets sees the global OLED market reaching $83 billion.

Stepping back, we are seeing OLED display technology repeat the same adoption cycle that we saw with LEDs that went from back lighting applications in mobile phones to smartphones to interior vehicle lighting and TV backlighting to signage and other display applications to the general illumination market. This is not surprising, as they are the next step in solid-state semiconductors behind LEDs, and today we can find a pack of four LED light bulbs for general use at Home Depot (HD) for $10.98. Arguably, those light bulbs showcase the movement down the cost curve as multiple volume applications ramp. As that cycle repeats with OLEDs, we should expect to see OLEDs follow a similar application pattern to that of LEDs.

Let’s shift gears and put on our investor hat, asking how can investors take advantage of the bright outlook for this display technology? The logical first thought would be to invest in the shares of display manufactures, however, most of them are Korean, Japanese and other foreign companies with names like LG Display (LPL), Samsung (SSNLF), Innolux, Au Optronics (AUOTY), Sharp (SHCAY), and Toshiba (TOSYY). This limits opportunity for U.S. investors who aren’t too comfortable with trading OTC names and here too is one of the challenges investing in the LED space. The top LED chip manufactures, which include Nichia, Toyoda Gosei, Osram and Lumileds are not easily investible for the average U.S. investor. There are two OLED display food chain options for investors to consider.

The first is Applied Materials (AMAT), which in addition to its core semiconductor capital equipment business also has a display business. That business serves manufacturers of both liquid crystal as well as organic light emitting diode displays. Per AMAT's most recent 10-K, end markets for its Display business includes TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones and other consumer-oriented devices. The issue with this company however is its display business accounts for roughly 6% of its revenue stream and less than 5% of its operating income.

The second is Universal Display (OLED), a company whose business centers on developing OLED materials that it sells to display manufacturers and licensing or otherwise commercializing its OLED products. At the end of 2021, Universal had roughly 5,500 patents and its largest materials customers included Samsung Display and LG Display, two of the who’s who in the display industry. What's rather interesting and likely to be passed over is Universal sells its materials though multi-year contracts on a price per gram basis. The larger the average screen size, the more grams utilized. To us that makes the potential move to 5G foldable smartphones all the more interesting.

