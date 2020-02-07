The OLB Group sets terms for $9 million IPO

The OLB Group, a merchant acquirer with a suite of payment services, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $9 million by offering 600,000 shares at a price of $15 At the midpoint of the proposed range, The OLB Group would command a fully diluted market value of $90 million.



The OLB Group was founded in 2004 and booked $10 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OLB. Aegis Capital Corp. is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.