The Oil Stock That's 48% More Profitable Than ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) just had its most profitable year ever, and management has rebuilt its business to generate gobs of cash across the entire oil cycle. Yet little-known Norwegian integrated major Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) had an even better year, more than doubling its prior most-profitable year and generating 48% higher profit margins than its much bigger peer. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss why that's the case and why investors may want to consider adding Equinor to their portfolios.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 28, 2023. The video was published on April 16, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Equinor Asa and ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool recommends Equinor Asa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.