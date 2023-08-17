The Off-Road EV Mustang: Is Ford About to Change the Market Forever?

Ford (NYSE: F) recently revealed the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition and stirred industry discussions about the company's electric-vehicle (EV) strategy. As the automotive landscape evolves, Ford's strategic maneuvers in the EV arena, exemplified by the unconventional addition to the Mustang lineup, merit a closer look.

Investors should consider Ford's approach to EVs, its recent performance, and the potential impact of the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition on the company's future gains and profitability before deciding to pick up shares.

Introducing the Mach-E Rally Edition

Ford's foray into off-roading with an electric SUV under the iconic Mustang brand marks a calculated expansion. The Mustang Mach-E Rally, unveiled at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, signifies Ford's bold push into untapped markets, aiming to blend Mustang's allure with off-road rally excitement. This represents a bold move for the classic-car company, which previously struggled to make inroads into the EV market.

While the Mustang Mach-E Rally retains the sporty essence of its namesake, it introduces a rally-inspired design, targeting adventurous drivers yearning for rougher terrains. Ford's decision not to use its Raptor branding indicates a desire to create a unique identity, promising the Mustang Mach-E SUV a new level of performance and versatility. Each of these elements helps target and market to the specific audience for the electric vehicle but could also limit appeal outside of this market.

A glimpse into the Mach-E Rally's performance horizon

Although Ford hasn't divulged the comprehensive specifications for the Mustang Mach-E Rally, its focus on performance suggests exciting enhancements. Anticipate a motor upgrade that aligns with the model's performance-based identity, akin to the Mustang Mach-E GT's Performance Edition package, which boasts remarkable acceleration and a competitive EPA-estimated range.

The Mustang Mach-E Rally currently appears available for order in the fall, targeting initial customers in the United States and Europe. As Ford refines its marketing strategy and the release date approaches, expect more details, including pricing, beyond the GT model's starting point. Moving out of summer, consumers will likely hear more as the ramp up to release begins and Ford starts showcasing the performance aspects of this vehicle.

Ford continues navigating the Broader EV Landscape

Ford's EV journey, highlighted by models like the E-Transit van and the F-150 Lightning, reflects a mix of challenges and growth. The E-Transit van notably led the way, contributing to a substantial 74% growth in EV wholesales.

Nevertheless, industrywide trends, including higher customer incentives and ongoing pricing pressure in the EV sector, pose challenges for Ford and its competitors. These challenges will likely continue, and Ford must deal with them alongside other competitors in the automotive market.

Ford's assertion of a 600K EV production run rate expected in 2024 showcases its confidence in scaling its EV offerings. The company's emphasis on specially trained EV staff to support early majority customers underscores a strategic commitment to fostering customer trust and engagement. This commitment to vehicle owners could help bolster loyalty to the brand and drive Ford further as a key participant in an EV market dominated by a very small handful of companies.

Wait and see if the Rally (and others) break out

While the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition brings excitement to Ford's EV portfolio, it may not stand alone as a game changer. Instead, it represents Ford's dedication to innovation and its willingness to explore new markets within the dynamic EV industry.

Observers should consider Ford's comprehensive EV strategy, including the promising E-Transit and the niche appeal of the Mustang Mach-E, while staying vigilant about industrywide challenges. Hold and wait for signs of breakout success.

As Ford navigates the evolving EV landscape, its early moves in the off-road EV space with the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition signal the company's determination to adapt, evolve, and compete in a transformative industry. While an immediate revolution may not be at hand, Ford's strategic maneuvers establish a foundation for a competitive presence in the burgeoning EV market. Potential investors should closely monitor further developments, factor in broader industry trends, and make informed decisions based on Ford's evolving position in the EV race.





