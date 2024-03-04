The ODP Partners With Matthews South For Execution Of New $1 Bln Share Repurchase Program

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Monday, ODP Corp. (ODP) revealed its partnership with Matthews South, a capital markets advisory firm, to enhance the implementation of its share repurchases within its newly approved $1 billion share repurchase program.

The company noted that the program's activities could be halted or terminated at any point, with the specifics of stock repurchases contingent on market circumstances and other variables. Funding for the repurchases will be sourced from existing liquidity.

