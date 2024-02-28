The ODP Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The ODP Corporation (ODP):

Earnings: -$37 million in Q4 vs. $17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.99 in Q4 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.78 per share Revenue: $1.81 billion in Q4 vs. $2.11 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.