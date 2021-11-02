The ODP Corporation (ODP) to Offer Savings on Holiday Shopping

Retailers are preparing for the busy holiday season with attractive product deals, new gift options and time-saving delivery services. The ODP Corporation ODP has come up with robust plans to add more cheer, as consumers shop for gifts and office supplies this season. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Office Depot — announced a range of product offers as well as efficient pickup and delivery options that will help customers save more. Let’s take a closer look at this latest move by the company.

More Savings on Products & Services

Consumers eagerly await the holiday season to grab must-have items at attractive prices. Through added savings on a variety of products and services as well as convenient order fulfillment options, Office Depot is committed to offering prudent solutions to customers.



Customers can avail offers on office furniture, laptops, monitors, planners and calendars as well as a wide variety of supplies. Such savings can be availed both online and in-store. The added savings will help small business owners, professionals, students and teachers to end 2021 on a strong note and prepare for the upcoming year.



Office Depot will feature deals of the day and new weekly deals every Sunday through the end of the year. Consumers can avail the company’s Black Friday deals online on Thanksgiving Day and in-store on Black Friday morning. Offers will be available during Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Office Depot is also providing an assortment of gift guides for customers. It will provide a variety of gift cards from hundreds of brands. Customers can also win gifts as part of the "Office Depot’s 12 Days of Business Giveaways" campaign on various social media platforms.



Customers can benefit from extra stretched savings through a free Office Depot and OfficeMax Rewards Program membership. Along with a 2% reward on select supplies, members can receive 25% rewards on qualifying purchases through December 4. The company is offering customers the opportunity to sign up for the Office Depot OfficeMax Business Select Subscription Program and enjoy the first-year membership for only $29, which is otherwise priced at $99 per year. Office Depot will also offer discounts on printing and shipping services.



Speaking of fulfillment services, the company is committed toward delivering its orders faster this season. On these lines, it has launched the 20-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup option. Customers can opt for this service for free on qualifying orders online as well as through the mobile app, after selecting "In-Store or Curbside Pickup" at checkout at least an hour before the store’s closing time. Customers can also avail same-day delivery and free next-business day delivery on qualifying orders.

Wrapping Up

We expect the aforementioned factors to help the company rake in more revenues as customers shop this festive season. Apart from these factors, well-chalked efforts to boost product assortments in key categories and upgrade technological capabilities are encouraging.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has surged 48.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s rise of 0.5%.



