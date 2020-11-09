The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

The investors in The ODP Corporation's (NASDAQ:ODP) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 20% to US$24.28 in the week following its quarterly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$2.5b were in line with what the analysts predicted, ODP surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.04 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ODP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from four analysts covering ODP is for revenues of US$9.38b in 2021, implying a small 5.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. ODP is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$3.66 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.03 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$27.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ODP at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.2% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for a 5.5% decline in revenue next year. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 9.3% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately ODP is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ODP following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that ODP's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for ODP going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of ODP's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

