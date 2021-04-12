The Numbers You Should Be Watching This Week May Not Be the Ones You Think

In my experience, most traders have one thing in common: They start their Mondays with a look at the economic calendar. It is a habit I got into a long time ago, and this week demonstrates why. Most people’s attention will, understandably, be on earnings. They get going on Wednesday when the first few big banks report Q1 results, and are the most fundamental factor in equity pricing. However, earnings are, by definition, three months out of date when they are released, and the market is always trying to look forward.

Because of that, traders, investors, and analysts usually look at economic data, and there are some big releases due this week.

Those official economic numbers look back too, but often give a sense of overall economic conditions that will ultimately drive earnings for the next few quarters. In this particular environment, the most important role of data is as an indicator of future monetary policy. Even with the shock of pandemic lockdowns and other problems, the world’s equity markets have been driven relentlessly higher for over a decade by loose monetary policy from central banks, a trend that has continued because there has been no sign of its possible negative consequence, inflation.

In theory, if the Fed, the ECB, and others are all creating money out of thin air and using it to buy bonds, there should be three main effects. The first is to keep interest rates low as it forces up the price of bonds and bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. Second, it should encourage banks, flush with all that newly created cash, to lend and stimulate the economy, while encouraging businesses to borrow because of low interest rates. Third, if you produce more of something, whether that thing is wheat, oil, or even dollars, that thing loses value if demand remains constant. So adding money to the system should be inflationary.

The first of those things has happened, but the other two? Not so much.

Even though banks have money, the ultra-low interest rates don’t incentivize lending. Better for them to buy stocks, bonds, or other assets rather than lend for a small return. So, even with all that stimulative cash, there hasn’t been massive investment. As a result, growth, while solid, has never gotten out of hand. Nor has inflation. Price rises have actually struggled for years to even hit the Fed’s target level, presumably for two main reasons.

The first is that the recession that all this was originally designed to combat was caused by a credit crisis. They are relatively rare in economic history but when they have occurred, they typically are more severe and last longer than most people realize. They leave a lot of slack in both the economy and the banking system. It takes a long time, often decades, to correct that situation. The second is that workers, after experiencing 2008 and then the pandemic, are just grateful to have jobs and haven’t been pushing for higher wages, an important factor in inflation.

Which brings us to this week’s economic calendar.

It starts tomorrow when Real Earnings and CPI, the two main inflation-indicating numbers, are released. Earnings are expected to have grown by around 0.1%, after declining last month, while CPI data are forecast to show accelerating price increases. From a policy perspective, though, the important number is Core CPI. That is what the Fed uses and for which it sets its 2% target and, while that is increasing, it is expected to still only be 1.6% after Tuesday’s report.

On Wednesday, we will get import and export prices, which will add some context to the CPI data, then the fun resumes Thursday morning, with weekly jobless claims and retail sales, among other releases. Although they are a weekly number and therefore volatile, jobless claims have taken on exaggerated importance recently after two high-profile misses. Another higher-than-expected miss would suggest that there is a significant economic impact from the resurgence in Covid, and that would obviously be a concern for traders.

Retail Sales, of course, are the primary indicators of the strength of the consumer, so always have an impact. This month, though, they will have to be a “Goldilocks” number to be positive. The consensus expectation is for a strong bounce back to +5.7% in sales after a 3% drop last month, and somewhere around that will produce a positive market reaction. Too weak, however, and they will indicate persistent economic weakness and a lack of confidence in the recovery. Too strong, and they will be considered inflationary and a harbinger of higher interest rates.

So yes, while this earnings season is important, and maybe even more important than usual in terms of forward guidance as I pointed out on Friday, this week’s big news will be in the more wonkish area of what we used to call "the figures." Expectations have been running high for a while and now we are at the point where the data needs to start living up to those expectations. If they fail to do that, the mood will sour quickly, and even strong earnings numbers will not be enough to lift the market’s mood.

That’s why I’ll be watching for data rather than earnings this week, and why you should too.

