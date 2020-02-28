The Number of New Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed Outside of China Declined

New cases diagnosed outside of China was 687 on Friday, down from 746 reported Thursday. The day-to-day decrease is a bit of good news.

The World Health Organization updated the coronavirus outbreak Friday. New coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China exceeded new cases diagnosed in China for the third consecutive day. But new cases diagnosed outside of China was 687 on Friday, a drop from 746 reported Thursday. The day-to-day decrease is a bit of good news.

Friday’s numbers were gleaned from Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ remarks to the media earlier in the day. WHO situation reports are usually at 10 a.m. central European time and posted to the WHO website between 3 and 4 p.m. eastern time.

The number of new cases diagnosed in China were 329 on Friday. That’s the lowest number in a month. That’s another encouraging bit of news for investors to digest.

The coronavirus spread outside of China has roiled stock markets all week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3,583 points, or 12.4% for the week. That is the largest weekly point decline on record. It’s also one of the 10 largest weekly percentage declines on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The S&P 500 was down 12.8% for the week. The Nasdaq Composite fell 10.5%. All three U.S. stock indexes entered correction territory—down 10% from recent highs—this week. It was the fastest the S&P 500 has ever gone from a record high to a correction.

Looking ahead, investors want to see new cases outside of China peaking. That will be a positive sign in the battle against the virus, according to stock market denizens.

