The Novel Emerging Tech to Solve the Global Food Shortage

These days, many of us may be worried about crashing stocks on Wall Street. (Did you see the 5% drop in the Nasdaq yesterday?) Perhaps our concerns should be focused on something much scarier: a food shortage.

Indeed, we’re in the middle of the largest food crisis the world has seen since the Great Depression.

Food prices are up more than 40% since early 2021, led by a 60% jump in wheat costs. That’s bad. But relatively speaking, that’s the good news. A recent Census Bureau survey found that 21 million Americans don’t even have access to enough food. Globally, the problem is much bigger. The World Bank estimates that over 2 billion people worldwide are going hungry.

This is a huge problem. With the Russia-Ukraine war, one of the world’s largest wheat exporters has essentially gone “offline.” And the problem promises to only get worse.

Fortunately, though, we have a fix.

It’s an emerging technology that you’ve probably never heard of. But over the next few years, it could ensure that everyone everywhere has more than enough food.

It is the panacea for the world’s food shortage — and it’s called vertical farming.

Solving the World’s Food Shortage

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, even before COVID-19 emerged and thrust global supply chains into disarray, we faced a food shortage.

We may not have enough food to feed people by 2050.

Follow me here.

There will be nearly 10 billion people on Earth by 2050. To feed everyone, the U.N. estimates that global food production will need to ramp at least 50% by then.

But foods need water to grow. And already, 70% of the world’s freshwater supply is dedicated to agriculture. Plus, thanks to climate change, the amount of rain that falls to Earth every year is steadily decreasing.

Foods also need the “right” temperatures to grow. And gradually rising temperatures across the globe are significantly and adversely impacting crop yields.

And, obviously, foods need land to grow. But the rate of agricultural soil erosion is up to 100X higher than the rate of its formation these days. And 23% of land areas have become less productive farmland because of degradation.

Folks, the world’s farming industry has been on the cusp of apocalyptic crisis for some time.

Now COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have only exacerbated the food shortage problem. And they’ve put the legacy farming industry in a dire situation.

Change isn’t an option here – it’s the only way forward. Farming needs to evolve.

Fortunately, the next evolution has already arrived.

The Farm of the Future

My family is from Montana. So, when I think of a “farm,” I think of the big open ranges and fields of Big Sky Country.

But that’s the farm of the past. The farm of the future is one built in manufactured warehouses.

I’m talking about high-tech vertical farming.

With this, companies leverage a series of light, temperature, and humidity technologies to grow foods in indoor settings. Sometimes, those settings are massive warehouses. Sometimes, they’re high-rises. And sometimes, they’re small apartments. The locations vary, but the common thread is using tech to create optimal growing conditions in a controlled, indoor setting.

The biggest upside of vertical farming, of course, is that you remove extraneous variables from the equation. You remove weather, pests, natural sunlight. And in their place, you create consistently optimal growing conditions so that crop yields are always high.

Since growing conditions are always optimized, you can use much less water. And much in the same way high-rises stack living spaces vertically, you can build “fields” on top of each other. This allows much more food to grow per square foot.

To that end, this next-gen farming solves all the problems of legacy farming — better yields, less water, more output.

Vertical Farming Has Arrived

We can solve the world’s food shortage using vertical farming technologies.

Importantly, it’s finally ready to deliver.

You must understand: Vertical farming is nothing new. Growing plants, fruits and veggies indoors has been a concept as old as time itself. But it wasn’t until recently — thanks to technological advancements in AI, lighting, hydroponics and automation — that we could create large-scale, high-tech greenhouses that could reliably, effectively and cheaply feed the planet.

That time has finally arrived.

AgTech startups like Square Roots, Plenty and AeroFarms are all creating large-scale indoor farming facilities to help solve the coming food shortage crisis. These companies are building on top of other exponential technologies, creating vertical farms that are actively producing lots of food.

So, folks, you can forget EVs, AI and self-driving cars. This is the next big industry.

And yet, no one is talking about it today. That means that you have a unique opportunity to invest in this burgeoning industry first.

The Final Word on the Food Shortage

The world is facing a lot of problems today.

That may seem scary. In many ways, it is. But it’s also exciting because new problems necessitate new solutions. And we’re confident that because of the problems today, we’ll see a plethora of new solutions emerge. And they’ll significantly improve the world over the next few years.

Vertical farming is one of those problem-solving solutions that we’re most excited about.

Why? Vertical farming is a solution to arguably the world’s biggest problem today — a global food shortage.

But vertical farming won’t be alone in helping to solve this crisis. Helping to improve global food production will be yet another emerging technology that, again, you probably haven’t heard of yet…

This tech – which I call G.C.T. – will allow for a new breed of crops that produce the most output possible.

It could prove to be a total game-changer in the farming industry.

And at the epicenter of this emerging technology is one tiny $3 stock that my team thinks could be the next Microsoft (Nasdaq:MSFT).

So, if you’re looking to invest in the next evolution of world-changing startups that will solve society’s biggest problems, I highly urge you to learn all about G.C.T.

