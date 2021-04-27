The Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Share Price Is Up 154% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) share price has soared 154% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last month, the share price has gained 6.1%. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 5.6% in the last thirty days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Northeast Bank achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 35% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 21% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.40.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:NBN Earnings Per Share Growth April 27th 2021

Dive deeper into Northeast Bank's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Northeast Bank's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Northeast Bank the TSR over the last 5 years was 157%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Northeast Bank shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 21%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Northeast Bank .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

