The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Has Gained 69% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

While Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But that fact in itself shouldn't obscure what are quite decent returns over the last year. We say this because the stock (which is up 69%) actually surpassed the market return of (59%).

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months Noah Holdings went from profitable to unprofitable. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:NOAH Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Noah Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

