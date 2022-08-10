The NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Sales Forecasts

One thing we could say about the analysts on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as the analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$16.24 reflecting a 16% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from NGM Biopharmaceuticals' six analysts is for revenues of US$43m in 2022, which would reflect a painful 37% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.28 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$55m and US$2.10 per share in losses. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:NGM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the NGM Biopharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that NGM Biopharmaceuticals' decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 61% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 18% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.4% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately NGM Biopharmaceuticals is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at NGM Biopharmaceuticals. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on NGM Biopharmaceuticals after today.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with NGM Biopharmaceuticals' business, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. Learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

