The NFT Boom Makes Perfect Sense, But Already Lacks Innovation

Michael ‘Torte de Lini’ Cohen is the co-founder of Creaticles, the first-ever NFT custom-request platform (TBD 2021). Before making his entry into cryptocurrency, Michael Cohen has an extensive 11-year history with start-ups, with multiple exits, and consulting in emerging industries like esports, digital entertainment and gaming. Michael Cohen holds a degree in Sociology and is completing his Executive MBA. Twitter: @TorteDeLini

In the 80s, your desk had about 20 different objects to organize your life. Now it’s all on your phone, a mini-computer in your pocket. Similarly with photography and film, scrapbooks were preserved, collected and cherished with deep sentiment as we catalogued our lives, moments, and experiences. We went from digitizing our pictures and videos to cassettes and compact discs to keeping everything on a cloud platform, ready on-demand but never physically on you.

The physicality of objects we rely on to keep our life organized, remembered, and entertained is minimized every day. Last year, that minimization was accelerated and emphasized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With COVID, the importance of digitization, its accessibility and convenience for everyone became even more necessary. No longer do I have to go to the theater to see newly-released films or head to the office for meetings. With so much of the world digitized and businesses leaning more towards the opportunities available to them, the concept of NFTs, in terms of its consumer market appeal and as a business opportunity, makes natural sense in historical context.

NFTs are simply a product of our world, eventually digitized. Before NFTs, the gaming industry had already embraced digitization of their popular physical card games (see Magic: The Gathering Arena, for example) for nearly a decade as a way to reach new audiences, increase their accessibility and monetize their fans’ love to collect and play strategic card games. Attaching real-world prices to digital cosmetics on a character, like in Fortnite or World of Warcraft, has been the norm in gaming for years. Most digital game product purchases are actually not ownership of the product itself but a license to access and enjoy that game. If ownership of a digital item or product, without any physical form attached, is confined within a platform or a video-game program, then the purchasing of NFTs in the form of digital art, collectibles, animation or other should not be that far-fetched for the average consumer to understand.

That said, the perspective of NFTs as rare or limited souvenirs, pre-selected, created and offered to a consumer-base is one-dimensional business thinking and is already oversaturated with platforms and marketplaces popping up just to offer a new selection of readily available digital works. The current NFT industry is almost like a flea market, rare finds hidden across a sea of untouched doodads.

If anything can be a NFT, that doesn’t mean everything can be sold as a NFT but rather that artists who create unique NFTs for you and your friends, family or businesses can come from anyone and for any occasion. The starving artist trope, who doesn’t know how to market their unique NFTs, should be purely metaphorical. It should not be an indication that creators are having trouble reaching interested buyers in this bazaar of online works. Businesses offering what’s already out there are missing a golden opportunity to be a service to provide what kind of NFTs can be out there, for the interested buyer who knows what they want and how they want it.

The NFT sector doesn’t need another digital Sotheby’s but a more service-based storefront to accommodate buyers and hire talented creators. A calendar or address book is not cherished until you put your dates and contacts in it. Your camera is like any other camera until you fill its SD card with digital unique photos. Personalization and customization is key in this digital space and yet, it’s the least explored idea in this new business landscape. Instead we get another garage sale platform for NFTs with buyers unsure of where or what to look for.

In other words, for every auction house or marketplace where creators are climbing over each other trying to reach potential buyers, there also needs to be print shops, graphic design agencies and other expert-based services to meet demand. Whether digitally created or physically available, media in the form of NFTs, logos, commissioned art or other is always in demand and in search for the right creator, not the creation. Bringing a range of buyers and selection of creators to one place has yet to be established.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.