The Next Wave of Socially Responsible Models

Charles Stanley is diving deeper into ESG with a new suite of model portfolios geared at responible passive investing. Jane Bansgrove will manage the model portfolios and is the investment director of Charles Stanley’s responsible investment committee. Studies have shown that many have put more emphasis on ESG and sustainability due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The funds will be available across different risk levels with different target growth rates that correspond to them. They are designed to be low cost and efficient like many other passive ESG funds.

Finsum: Model portfolios are a natural marriage with ESG, because thematic investing caters itself to a model that can make selections.

models

esg

millennials

SRI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.