Personal Finance

The Next Wave of Socially Responsible Models

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
The Next Wave of Socially Responsible Models

Charles Stanley is diving deeper into ESG with a new suite of model portfolios geared at responible passive investing. Jane Bansgrove will manage the model portfolios and is the investment director of Charles Stanley’s responsible investment committee. Studies have shown that many have put more emphasis on ESG and sustainability due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The funds will be available across different risk levels with different target growth rates that correspond to them. They are designed to be low cost and efficient like many other passive ESG funds.

Finsum: Model portfolios are a natural marriage with ESG, because thematic investing caters itself to a model that can make selections.

  • models
  • esg
  • millennials
  • SRI

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular