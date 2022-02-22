Digitization of the developing world has reached an inflection point. The conditions and technology that revolutionized Silicon Valley have now spread, evolved, and matured worldwide, creating billions of digital natives and numerous unicorns in all corners of the globe. With emerging markets swelling middle class of youthful digitized consumers at its back, numerous unicorns have emerged that are now poised to go public as the golden age of digitization begins for the developing world.

In the upcoming webcast, The Next Wave of Digital Revolution Has Begun: The Rise of Emerging Markets, Kevin T. Carter, Founder and CIO, The Emerging Markets Internet, Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) & The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ); and Suzanne Siracuse, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting, Host of the Big Reveal Podcast, will participate in a deep dive discussion of these pioneering companies and the fundamental changes taking place in the developing world.

Specifically, the Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is designed to provide investors with exposure to the internet and e-commerce sectors of the developing world.

FMQQ seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Next Frontier Internet and Ecommerce Index. All securities must have more than $300 million in market cap and have more than 50% of their revenue come from the internet and/or e-commerce businesses in emerging and frontier markets (excluding China). The fund will cap each weighting at 8% and rebalance semi-annually.

As noted, FMQQ goes beyond China and taps into innovative companies growing and going public at a fast rate in other parts of Asia, South America, Africa, and Eastern Europe. This fund is taking a cue from the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ), which is heavily tilted toward Chinese markets.

EMQQ focuses on the growing emerging consumer market sector, particularly online retailers and the quickly expanding e-commerce industry. The ETF tries to reflect the performance of the EMQQ Index, which includes companies that must derive the majority of their profits from e-commerce or internet activities, including search engines, online retail, social networking, online video, e-payments, online gaming, and online travel.

The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF primarily focuses on the internet and e-commerce sectors of the developing world, helping investors capitalize on the growth of consumption in emerging markets. More than one billion people are expected to enter the consumer class in the coming decades.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about pioneering companies in the developing world can register for the Wednesday, February 23 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.