The Next Wave of DeFi: Coupling Security and Privacy

By Zhengpeng Hou, founder of Suterusu. He is an open-source veteran with more than one decade of successful experience in contributing and building community. Previously, he worked for Linux distribution companies like Ubuntu and devoted himself to the blockchain industry. He specializes in open source project development, IoT, and cloud computing and is a true believer in decentralized technology.

Since emerging under the Bitcoin banner in 2009, blockchain technology has inspired countless applications of decentralized infrastructure. Although many of these integrations show immense potential, decentralized finance (DeFi) has quickly become one of the most well-funded market segments. By emulating traditional financial instruments using decentralized architecture, crypto enthusiasts around the globe hope to establish a monetary system outside of intermediary control. However, the transparent nature of public blockchain networks remains an obstacle to broad adoption.

Source: DeFi Prime

Privacy and Regulatory Pressures

Although boundless rhetoric dominates the industry, the successful development and implementation of DeFi solutions is a daunting task. Despite this reality, a diverse range of companies remain steadfast in their pursuit of economic transformation. According to the 2019 Deloitte Global Blockchain Survey, 53% of organizations rank blockchain technology as a critical priority, and 83% see compelling use cases for the technology.

However, 50% of companies believe privacy-related regulations remain a concern - framing blockchain transparency as both an asset and a liability. In response to this challenge, some industry insiders have begun to explore privacy-preserving mechanisms that operate in conjunction with distributed networks. These solutions aim to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology while accommodating a growing regulatory presence around the globe.

But before the impact of these privacy-protocols can be appropriately considered, it’s essential to understand the fundamental differences between decentralized frameworks and incumbent client-server infrastructure.

Source: 2019 Deloitte Global Blockchain Survey

How Decentralized Networks Improve Security

Although DeFi continues to generate ample press and investment, the underlying framework is often out of focus. Beyond the ability to circumvent monopolizing intermediaries, blockchain technology offers several security benefits over traditional client-server networks.

At the architecture level, client-server networks operate through a central server - all other network participants act as clients. In contrast, blockchain networks operate as peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms - enabling each participant to act as a client or server.

Source: Resilio

As a result of this structure, client-server networks operate with a single source of failure. In turn, they remain susceptible to hacks and technical glitches that threaten to interrupt the entire system. In comparison, blockchain networks rely on a distributed network of machines (nodes) holding a copy of the same information. Under this scenario, the failure of one device is of little consequence to network functionality as hundreds or even thousands of other machines continue to operate.

Despite a long history of perceived security, ongoing data breaches and service interruptions have become somewhat synonymous with client-server networks. Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, consumers have become increasingly suspicious of organizations that handle their personal information.

Data Breaches on Client-Server Networks

Arguably, affected consumers have the most to lose following a data breach. However, companies also suffer the consequences of compromised central servers. According to the 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report from IBM, the average data breach cost for US companies has grown from $3.54 million in 2006 to $8.19 million in 2019, representing a 130% increase over 14 years. Unfortunately, security vulnerabilities have only become more prolific - especially in the realm of financial services.

Source: IBM Security - 2019 Cost of a Data Breach Report

For instance, in March of this year, a hacker gained access to Capital One consumers and small business credit card applications dating back to 2005. In another recent case, First American Financial Corp. suffered a breach that comprised approximately 885 million personal and financial records dating back to 2003. And in Canada, the Desjardins Group unknowingly exposed the personal information of up to 2.7 million members, including their home addresses, names, email addresses, and social insurance numbers.

Naturally, these persistent events serve to bolster arguments in support of decentralized finance alternatives. However, existing regulations must also guide the implementation of potential applications.

Layering Privacy on Blockchain Networks

As blockchain technology and cryptocurrency stake their place in our everyday lives, governments continue to grapple with the appropriate regulatory response. Many recent privacy regulations, such as the EU’s GDPR, California's CCPA, and Brazil’s LGPD, only refer to the storage and transmittal of “personal data.”

This purposely broad language is problematic when applying privacy regulations to blockchain platforms. Because not all blockchains are the same (private versus public) and also employ various levels of encryption, regulatory compliance remains challenging to interpret. As such, companies aiming for compliance must first conduct an extensive due diligence process. In doing so, these organizations can ensure the appropriate privacy-preserving mechanisms are in place - accelerating future expansion.

Across the blockchain ecosystem, there are several privacy implementations in use. However, zkSNARKS and emerging iterations continue to lead the way.

zk-SNARKS

zk-SNARKS or “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge,” represent a proof construction in which one party (Prover) can prove possession of certain information without revealing that information to the other party (Verifier) - without any interaction between the two.

Source: Coindoo

zk-ConSNARKS

Constant size proofs for zk-SNARKS or zk-ConSNARKS provide significant advantages over the early iterations of zk-SNARKs. While early zk-SNARKS require extensive computational resources to deploy, zk-ConSNARKS are much more efficient, making blockchain technology more appealing to developers looking to capitalize on privacy preservation trends.

Privacy and Decentralized Finance

As DeFi platforms continue their rapid expansion, regulatory influences are poised to accelerate the adoption of robust privacy protocols. Although emerging regulations remain intentionally broad, companies can respond with decisive action supporting user security. By coupling the inherent security of decentralized technology with privacy-preserving mechanisms, projects can challenge industry incumbents, bolster their growth, and drive the adoption of blockchain technology.

