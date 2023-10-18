The Next Trillion-Dollar Companies: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The hunt for the next trillion-dollar companies invariably ignites investor excitement. Moreover, the AI-led excitement in equities this year pushed tech stocks to new highs while others reversed the losses from the past year. Notably, some stocks have even doubled since their 2023 lows, demonstrating strong resilience. This trend has investors actively searching, hoping to find peers for the likes of Apple, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG). Hence, with the market’s renewed enthusiasm, attention turns to these three potential front-runners who have a blend of innovation, strategy, and market potential essential for hitting that trillion-dollar milestone.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

Current Market Capitalization: $829 billion

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has unequivocally positioned itself as a powerhouse in the tech landscape this year with an impressive comeback. Recently, the company’s most recent quarter saw it delivering an astounding $32 billion in revenue, a figure complemented by an impressive net income of $7.79 billion. This is underscoring its robust and unshakable financial stability.

Moreover, Meta’s hefty investments in Reality Labs highlight its commitment to the growing metaverse, which is anticipated to disrupt various aspects of life. This vision, combined with its continuous technological innovation, as shown in projects like AI Code Llama, helps the company maintain its position at the forefront of technological advancement.

Furthermore, Meta’s stock value has soared by an astonishing 141.7% year-to-date, reaching an impressive $322. With only a 19.46% bump, the company could potentially reach a monumental $1 trillion market capitalization. Considering Meta’s current trajectory and the resounding confidence echoed by TipRanks, which rates it as a strong buy with an anticipated 17% upside, this upcoming chapter in Meta’s narrative is highly anticipated.

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Current Market Capitalization: $574 billion

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is making significant strides at the dynamic nexus of biotech and artificial intelligence (AI). Its recent decision to invest $250 million in XtalPi, a cutting-edge AI-driven drug discovery company, highlights its ambitious trajectory. Additionally, by partnering with Yseop, a leader in natural language processing, Lilly is further cementing its commitment to AI innovation.

Moreover, its second-quarter revenue of $8.31 billion, marking a remarkable 28.11% year-over-year increase, surpassed expectations by an impressive $700.8 million. This substantial top-line growth, combined with an 85% boost in net income, jumping from $953 million to $1.763 billion, demonstrates LLY’s strong positioning while also painting a more promising future.

Furthermore, with a stock price of $607.31, Eli Lilly has delivered a 434% return over the past five years, indicative of ongoing investor trust. Looking ahead, though, it will take some doing for the stock to get to a coveted trillion-dollar market valuation, its solid financial positioning, and attractive long-term prospects.

Visa (V)

Source: Kikinunchi / Shutterstock.com

Current Market Capitalization: $500 billion

As a global payment leader, Visa (NYSE: V) stands strong with a $500 billion valuation, halfway to the coveted trillion-dollar mark. Its recent quarter results are certainly illuminating, with an 11.66% rise in revenue to $8.12 billion and a 22% surge in net income, reaching $4.16 billion. Additionally, operating income also climbed by 13% to hit $5.48 billion, showcasing its enduring prowess.

Moreover, the current 63% operating margin is impressive, yet there’s potential for further expansion. This operational efficiency, combined with around 10% expected annual revenue growth, suggests Visa could see its bottom line grow by almost 15% annually. This pace positions it to potentially double earnings in five years, a trajectory that distinctly sets Visa apart.

Furthermore, having risen 375% in the past decade, Visa’s shares demonstrate sustained strength. This impressive track record suggests that a calculated 120% increase from its current position at $241.15 could potentially catapult its market capitalization to an astonishing $1 trillion.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

