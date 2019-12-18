The Next Star Wars Movie Is Out Thursday. The Reviews Aren't Great.

Only 57% of reviews of Walt Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker aggregated by the website Rotten Tomatoes are positive.

Only 57% of reviews of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker aggregated by the website Rotten Tomatoes are positive.

Early reviews for Walt Disney’s latest mega-blockbuster are in, and they’re not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Only 57% of reviews of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker aggregated by the website Rotten Tomatoes are positive, landing it in the site’s “rotten” category. The consensus, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is that the film, “suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

If this score holds, it would be the lowest freshness score—ranging from “certified fresh” to “rotten”—for a Star Wars film since The Phantom Menace. The score was based on 153 early reviews, 87 positive and 66 negative. The average rating was 6.33 out of 10.

The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on Thursday, and will be the end-cap for Disney’s sequel trilogy. It’s the ninth and final episode in the saga that spawned from the original Star Wars in 1977. Though Disney shareholders had looked to the latest film to help rejuvenate the franchise’s box office bona fides amid concern that audiences may be tiring of the franchise, no such support is coming from critics.

Disney stock (ticker: DIS) was off 0.6% to $146.92 Wednesday morning, while the broader S&P 500 index was slightly positive.

To be sure, critic reviews aren’t the only hope for director J.J. Abrams and company. The prior film in the Disney Star Wars trilogy, The Last Jedi, managed $1.3 billion at the world-wide box office, even though it had an unfavorable audience score of 43%.

Its freshness score among critics was 91%.

It isn’t just films helping Disney capitalize on its Star Wars intellectual property. The Mandalorian series on Disney+ and Electronic Arts’ Jedi: Fallen Order videogame both were released in November and have been well received by critics and fans.

Star Wars theme park expansions at Disneyland and Disney World have guests on both coasts hopped up on Blue Milk cocktails—itself a reference to the original movie—and toting $200 custom lightsabers. Disney’s parks, after all, are the company’s top source of earnings.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.