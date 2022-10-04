The Next-Generation of Physical and Digital Experiences and Investments in the Metaverse

By Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov

The Metaverse today is what the Internet was back in 1983 – transformational, revolutionary, and ground-breaking. The Metaverse has created considerable possibilities with use cases evolving every day, influencing the way businesses interact with their customers, partners, and employees. In fact, Digital Transformation 2.0 has Metaverse at its core with the potential to significantly influence experiences and capabilities.

Metaverse – Marrying the Physical and Digital Worlds

While elements that constitute the Metaverse have long existed in different avatars, the version that we know and identify with the most has only surfaced in the last few years. We can trace the world’s renewed fascination with Metaverse – beyond Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality – when the tech giant Facebook rebranded itself as Meta. Not only did it ignite the possibilities of a fully-articulated virtual world – accessible from anywhere – but companies on the fence also experienced a massive Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) around investing in this technology.

Though the enthusiasm to jump on the Metaverse bandwagon is in abundance, it is imperative for businesses to understand what makes the Metaverse and understand its ROI. Upon extensive analysis of the Metaverse, we’ve divided it into 7 layers that bring together people, processes, data, and things (real and virtual) to make networked connections more relevant and valuable.

Metaverse and Digital Transformation 2.0

Companies that have layered digital transformation strategies and the implementation prowess to go with it will have an edge. A robust Metaverse strategy is being used to create efficiencies and feed into newer use cases, enabling companies to deploy innovative products and services across industry verticals. Tech giants, enterprises, investors, start-ups and government bodies are all exploring Metaverse use cases, spending millions with the hopes of gaining first-mover advantage.

Digital Transformation 1.0 unlocked process and operational efficiencies, influenced newer business models and use cases, increased cost savings, and reduced downtime – with Cloud, mobility, AI/ML as the plinth. Digital Transformation 2.0, on the other hand, is leveraging the Metaverse to enhance experience across customers, partners, and employees, improve productivity and enable new revenue streams.

Metaverse is already being applied by companies in the field to educate and train their sales employees, driving higher customer satisfaction, higher engagement and data-led decision-making. For instance, Jaguar Land Rover utilizes Smart Plate AR app developed by Mechdyne to help improve feedback during the design review process, while enhancing workflows and improving outcomes. BMW uses NVIDIA Omniverse and Microsoft HoloLens to optimize plant operations, resulting in a 30% reduction in production costs. Another great example of the early value from Metaverse is the launch of Samsung 837x on ‘Decentraland.’ Samsung drove engagement and unlocked new revenue streams by enabling visitors to explore added perks within Samsung Technologies, in addition to allowing players the opportunity to earn NFTs which could later be redeemed for personalized loyalty benefits.

To Invest, or Not to Invest in Metaverse

Digital Transformation 1.0, in large part, was prompted by the traditional and incumbent companies’ desire to stay at par with the Digital Natives. Similarly, today, investing in and adopting Metaverse will enable companies to build a moat around their business and level the playing field with Metaverse natives by providing seamless experiences across all physical and digital touch points.

As more enterprises continue to explore newer possibilities and use cases within Metaverse, the question then becomes “how can investors seize this opportunity?” The answer lies in what we term the ‘Metaverse Index.’ This index evaluates an enterprise/company’s level of Metaverse adoption and maturity based on key parameters such as the dollar value of Productivity Unlocked, New Revenue Streams, and Customer/Employee Experience as a factor of Investments. The higher this index, the more mature the company is in its Metaverse journey.

Businesses and investors need to look at Metaverse investments from a dual lens – one from the feeder technology/infrastructural support lens and the other from the use cases and platforms that will impact end users. Investors can potentially save millions of dollars by investing in underlying Metaverse technologies such as AR/VR, AI, Digital Twin, and Cloud, that can act as an investment sandbox, thus reducing risks.

Whether a company is operating from a place of offense or defense, the first decision of whether to build, buy, or partner with Metaverse should be made early on. Metaverse today, is estimated to be a USD 6 Tn+ market opportunity by 2030, especially with the accelerated adoption of Web3. Investors will need to isolate what they want to focus on, which underlying technologies bolstering the Metaverse they want to bet on and whether they want to create a portfolio approach to hedge their bets. What happens as one traverses from the physical to the digital (Phygital) is still a realm of infinite possibilities - there is enough to go around, and room for multiple winners.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.