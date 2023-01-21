The Next Bull Market Is Coming: This Could Be a Once-in-a-Decade Time to Buy This Stock

The tech stock crash has hit SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hard, down more than half from the highs. And 2023 could be a tough year for the start-up-focused bank. But looking long term, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall sees a rare buying opportunity for the patient investor. In this video, he breaks it down for fellow contributor Tyler Crowe.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 21, 2022.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

