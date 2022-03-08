The Next Bitcoin Boom: $100,000 Target In Sight

Cryptocurrencies are the most enlightening winner of the bunch as the bid here illustrates the recognized shortcomings of the world’s 180 distinct fiat currencies. The notion that a global superpower’s currency like the Russian Ruble can lose 50% of its value in 2 weeks because other governments decided to put sanctions on the country is a scary thought (even if these sanctions are more than justified).

Blockchain-backed digital currencies provide the new world with a way for our economic structure to bypass geopolitical agendas (no matter how just their cause) in a free-market-driven manner which economists have been pointing to for decades if not centuries.

Investors are wrestling with the hard truth that fiat currencies are far less safe than we trust them to be and that cash under your mattress will do nothing but lose value over time (at an accelerating pace as of late). Cryptocurrencies will be a part of our new economy whether you like it or not, and it would be prudent to invest today before their mass adaptation. Bitcoin ( BTC ), Ethereum ( ETH ), and Solana ( SOL ) are the three I would put my money in.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.