Things are moving quickly in the race to launch coronavirus vaccines. The next few weeks should be pivotal. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on Dec. 3, 2020, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and Fool.com writer Keith Speights discuss the next big catalysts to watch in the COVID vaccine race.

Corinne Cardina: Keith, looking ahead, what companies will be reporting the next few rounds of data from their trials? What should investors be watching?

Keith Speights: Well, we were mentioning AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN). They are going to expand their global studies to include that half-dose/full-dose regimen. They didn't have any of that going on in the U.S., for example, so they're starting up a U.S. group that will include that particular regimen. Look for AstraZeneca to announce sometime early next year. I don't know exactly when.

I'm really more interested and seeing what Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) comes out with. They have U.K. late-stage data that they expect to announce in early 2021. Novavax hopes to begin a U.S. study soon.

Also, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). I'm really looking forward to seeing what they report. They should have some data available sometime in early 2021 as well. The thing I'm really excited about Johnson & Johnson is that they have a single-dose vaccine. If their efficacy is high, that could be a real winner. I'm just curious to see what that efficacy level is going to be.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.