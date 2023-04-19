The Next Big Bubble: Undisciplined Passive Investing

Over the weekend, my niece asked me what I thought the next "bubble" would be for the next "Big Short." My niece is not a trader or a deal junkie; she's an MBA candidate at a top-tier school, researching a topic for her paper after watching "The Big Short." For those who have seen the movie, I instantly thought of Lawrence yelling at Dr. Burry, "Actually, no one can see a bubble; that's what makes it a bubble!" Christian Bale, playing Burry, mutters, "That's dumb, Lawrence. There are always markers."

While I won't claim to be any type of genius -- in fact far from it -- the question made me pause and consider the potential issues that the last decade of investing has created. The exuberance of a long bull market, combined with the recent years of market turmoil, may have culminated in the simplest "bubble" of all, blinding us like Lawrence. That bubble, simply put, is undisciplined passive investing.

If you follow the public markets like I do, the most frustrating monthly event is the market volatility that occurs once the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. There is no intelligible reason the public markets should even respond to interest rate hikes. If you believe in the efficient market hypothesis and you think "everything is priced in," then as a buyer or seller, you should not react at all to interest rate increases (it was priced in). I will concede that a 9% interest rate hike, in this day and age, would likely cause massive volatility, as it would not have been expected by anyone.

For those who do not believe in the efficient market hypothesis, the argument is simple; the market is inefficient, asset prices do not accurately reflect their true value, and therefore the addition of new information causes prices to fluctuate. However, my argument is not for or against an efficient market hypothesis; it is simply that investors are undisciplined. A truly disciplined investor would have been aware that a rate increase was coming for weeks (albeit an unknown amount) and would have prepared accordingly. If an investor is disciplined, why would a 25-basis-point hike that they anticipated change the price target for a given security? Could it change the valuation of a security so much that it causes a disciplined investor to dump a position they were perfectly content with the week before? That seems unlikely if the investor is truly disciplined.

Stepping back from the public equity market, I also reflected on several recent headlines and thought to myself, much like Christian Bale, staring into the abyss, "There are markers everywhere…"

2022 Commercial Real Estate Second Highest Deal Volume on Record 3

Growth Rally Despite Interest Rate Hikes 1

28% Rise in Crypto Fraud in 2022 10

Private Equity volume still strong 4

2 Year M&A BOOM Runs Out of Steam in 2023? 5

Record Home Purchases Closing in All Cash 6

12-year-old Made $1 Million creating NFTs 7

NFT of First Tweet Ever purchased for $2.9 Million, now $132. 8

22,932 Type of Crypto Currencies Now Exist, since starting in 2009 9

56% of US funds Will Soon be Passively Managed 2

Banks Fail Due to Crypto Bets, Venture Lending and Run on Deposits 11

If this bubble bursts, there will be no shortage of excuses; the most likely candidates will be that interest was too cheap for too long or there was too much excess cash in the system. However, the cold, hard truth is that most people likely got carried away with the sizzle of earning a quick fortune, didn't ask important questions about the quality of investments, didn't want to learn about the fundamentals of a business, or look for experienced experts to invest with.

In our humble opinion, the public markets, by and large, are still overvalued. As value investors, we tend to look for companies that are trading below their historic P/E levels, and there are several quality companies that are still below that threshold with strong business fundamentals, sticky cash flow, and a history of growing their earnings.

Optimistically, we believe this bubble may still be avoidable, but avoiding this bubble starts with getting back to basics and not believing every investment is a great one, or even a good one. Actually, understanding that speculating isn't investing would be a better start. Investors need to be looking at the fundamentals of a company, diving into their balance sheet, and challenging their assumptions to understand if there is undiscovered value in an investment or if everyone else is just hoping the price continues to go up. That's how you make a disciplined investment. Sure, most people will tell you value investing is dead, but those are the ones who are afraid their undisciplined bubble is just ready to burst.

Sources:

Barron’s. “Data Suggest More Fed Hikes. Why the Tech, Crypto Rally Makes No Sense.” https://www.barrons.com/articles/what-to-know-today-c7ded0cc Financial Times: “Passive US funds poised to overtake active, ISS says” https://www.ft.com/content/bac54be7-55af-4a61-bbe6-5171d29fcb42 CBRE: “2022 Commercial Real Estate Decline Sharply in Q4 2022” https://www.cbre.com/insights/briefs/global-investment-declines-sharply-in-q4-2022 White & Case: Private Equity in Focus: Value Slips as Volume Persists. https://www.whitecase.com/insight-our-thinking/us-ma-fy-2022-private-equity-focus#:~:text=In%202022%2C%20there%20was%20an,and%20value%20on%20Mergermarket%20record. Renfintiv: “Two-year M&A boom runs out of steam” https://www.refinitiv.com/perspectives/market-insights/two-year-ma-boom-runs-out-of-steam/ Forbes: “Share Of Homes Bought With All Cash Hits The Highest Level Since 2014” https://www.forbes.com/sites/brendarichardson/2022/12/21/share-of-homes-bought-with-all-cash-hits-the-highest-level-since-2014/?sh=242fbe5fcf2a NY Post: “Meet 12-year-old Benyamin Ahmed who made $1 million creating NFTs” https://nypost.com/2022/02/03/meet-the-12-year-old-boy-who-became-a-millionaire-off-nfts/ Entrepreneur: “The First-Ever Tweet in NFT Format Sold for $2.9 Million in March 2021. The Most Recent Bid Is $132.” https://www.entrepreneur.com/news-and-trends/once-worth-29-million-nft-of-first-ever-tweet-is-now-132/437349#:~:text=The%20NFT%20of%20the%20first,%2Dfloor%20bid%20%E2%80%94%20of%20%24132.72.&text=Jack%20Dorsey%2C%20co%2Dfounder%20and,first%20Tweet%20in%20March%202021. Forbes. “Different Types of Cryptocurrencies’ https://www.forbes.com/advisor/investing/cryptocurrency/different-types-of-cryptocurrencies/ The Fintech Times: “Crypto Fraud Continued Drastic Rise in 2022; Reveals Coin Journal” https://thefintechtimes.com/crypto-fraud-continued-drastic-rise-in-2022-reveals-coinjournal/ The New York Times: Risky Bet on Crypto and a Deposits Tank Signature Bank. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/12/business/signature-bank-collapse.html Altrius Capital Management internal analysis. Collecting the ending P/E Ratio of each year from 1871 to 2022 and taking the average.

