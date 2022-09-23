InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the best applications of virtual and extended reality (XR) is for work. And I fully expect consumers to interact with VR not with headsets, but with immersive experiences outside of the hardware currently on the market.

Think of the iPhone and how it made smartphones ubiquitous – it was convenient. In much the same way, plugging into the metaverse via augmented and extended reality requires convenience for the consumer. To this end, we’ve seen one application that shows promise. It’s a desktop monitor that curves around you to create a huge field of vision immersing you in extended reality.

I think that’s how people will plug into the metaverse.

In the same vein, lenses are another convenient solution for XR. Imagine being able to quickly put on a pair of lightweight glasses that feed you augmented/virtual reality experiences. This type of hardware has a lot of potential, which is why Snap Inc (SNAP) is leveraging this technology, along with myriad others.

Many empires will be built on top of the hardware solution that makes AR/VR a ubiquity. And the company that does that will be the next Apple (AAPL).

Catch this week’s full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post The Next Apple Could Rise From This Brand-New VR Tech appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.