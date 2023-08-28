The Newest Bitcoin Magazine Is Now On Sale

The newest issue of Bitcoin Magazine is now available for purchase.

Called “The Withdrawal Issue,” this limited edition print collectible finds some of the world’s best Bitcoin journalists exploring the current issues in the U.S. banking system, including the most recent regional bank failures caused by reckless actions at the Federal Reserve.

The front and back cover of "The Withdrawal Issue" have been inscribed forever onto the Bitcoin blockchain on an uncommon sat mined shortly after the Federal Reserve launched FedNOW, leveraging state of the art recursion technology with the Ordinals protocol to programmatically glue together 20 inscriptions with no loss of quality.

The cover features original artwork from one of the most prolific Bitcoin artists, Cryptograffiti, whose work in mixed media has inspired legions of artists to explore the technology since its debut in 2013, and has been exhibited at some of the world’s largest Bitcoin conferences.

Contributing authors to this issue include:

Inside, you’ll find more than 20 articles and features exploring the intersection of Bitcoin and the banking crisis, and that expose how Bitcoin is poised to fix the challenges the sector faces.

You can sign up to receive all 4 issues of our quarterly magazine for only $79.

Individual editions of the print edition Bitcoin Magazine can be purchased online for $21 each at our store.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.