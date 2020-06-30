The New York Times Quits From Apple News

(RTTNews) - The New York Times Co. said it stopped its partnership with Apple News, and its articles will no longer be available in the curated Apple News feed. According to the publisher, Apple News did not align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers.

The change that took effect on Monday comes at a time when media companies struggle to compete with large tech companies for viewership and revenues.

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly responded that the newspaper only supplied a few stories each day.

The Times noted that exiting the partnership with Apple News would not result in a material impact to its business. The company would work with Apple in other ways, including on apps, podcasts and hardware.

The Times hopes to drive readers directly to its own website and mobile app. But, instead, Apple did not provide direct relationships with readers or control over the business.

The Times Chief Operating Officer Meredith Kopit Levien wrote in a memo to employees, "Core to a healthy model between The Times and the platforms is a direct path for sending those readers back into our environments, where we control the presentation of our report, the relationships with our readers and the nature of our business rules. Our relationship with Apple News does not fit within these parameters."

Apple News app, which was created in late 2015, allowed only mainstream news organizations, and humans curates the top stories, not algorithms. The company last year launched Apple News Plus, a subscription service inside its news app for $9.99 a month.

At present, Apple news has an audience of around 125 million monthly readers. Meanwhile, The Times' total subscribers topped six million as of last month.

