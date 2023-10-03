The New York Times (NYT) Well-Poised on Subscription Revenues

In the dynamic media landscape where adaptability and digitization have become paramount, The New York Times Company NYT stands out as a beacon of innovation. Despite operational challenges, the company has not just survived but thrived, thanks to its expanding subscriber base and strategic transformation efforts. NYT's success lies in its commitment to diversifying revenue streams, optimizing expenses and streamlining operations. Its focus on bundled subscriptions reflects a smart response to changing reader preferences.



By embracing technology, The New York Times Company has cultivated strong connections with its audience. Through strategic acquisitions such as Wirecutter and The Athletic, the company has expanded its reach, tapping into new markets and engaging wider audiences. These moves highlight NYT’s agility, ensuring they remain relevant and connected with their readership.

Impressive Subscriber Growth

The New York Times Company concluded the second quarter of 2023 with roughly 9.88 million subscribers across its print and digital products. Of the 9.88 million subscribers, approximately 9.19 million were digital-only subscribers. Of the digital-only subscribers, about 3.30 million were bundle and multiproduct subscribers. There was a net increase of 180,000 and 780,000 digital-only subscribers compared with the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2022, respectively.



Subscription revenues surged to $409.6 million, reflecting decent 6.8% year-over-year growth. The upside can be attributed to the increase in the number of subscribers who are paying higher prices, more individuals subscribing to the company's digital-only products and others upgrading to bundle packages. Digital-only product revenues witnessed a substantial 13% increase, reaching $269.8 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, the average revenue per user for digital-only subscriptions rose to $9.15 in the second quarter from $9.04 in the preceding quarter and $8.83 in the same period last year, emphasizing NYT’s ability to deliver value to its subscribers.



Management envisions third-quarter 2023 total subscription revenues to increase about 8-10%, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise approximately 14-17%.

Final Thoughts

With rapid digitization in the core areas of advertising and readers increasingly gravitating toward online sources, newspaper companies have been reallocating resources to focus on online publications. The New York Times Company has demonstrated unwavering attempts to rapidly acclimatize to the changing face of the multiplatform media industry.



On the digital advertising front, there has been a notable improvement. In the second quarter, digital advertising revenues increased 6.5% to $73.8 million. This can be attributed to higher revenues from direct-sold and open-market programmatic advertising. For the third quarter of 2023, The New York Times Company expects digital advertising revenues to increase in the mid-single-digits.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have advanced 27.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

3 More Stocks Worth Looking

Some other top-ranked stocks are fuboTV FUBO, Saga Communications SGA and Cadence Design Systems CDNS.



fuboTV, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fuboTV’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 28.8% and 62.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period.



Saga Communications, a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company reported an earnings surprise of 14.6% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Saga Communications’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests a decline of 2.2% and 27%, respectively, from the year-ago period.



Cadence Design Systems, which provides software, hardware, services and reusable integrated circuit design blocks worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #2. CDNS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 14.5% and 19.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.